Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Artist impression of Ridong's Tallebudgera Wellness and Tourism Gardens project
Artist impression of Ridong's Tallebudgera Wellness and Tourism Gardens project
Council News

‘Unacceptable’: mega resort ‘should be refused’

by ANDREW POTTS
11th Feb 2020 7:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCIL staffers have urged city leaders to reject one of the biggest developments in the Gold Coast's history.

Ridong Group's proposed Tallebudgera Wellness and Tourism Gardens project will go before the council's planning committee tomorrow more than 18 months after it was first proposed.

 

Council officers have recommended the committee reject the giant 47.5ha Tallebudgera Valley project, citing a laundry list of concerns, including the height of proposed towers on the land.

A 400-page report gives insight into the reasons for the rejection, including:

* "The scale, form and intensity of the development does not integrate with the local area, scenic amenity and the landscape character;

* The height of the buildings are deemed "unacceptable";

* The project would "prevent the site from being used to support rural activity";

* It was not demonstrated that it appropriately mitigated water flow impacts;

Artist impression of Ridong's Tallebudgera Wellness and Tourism Gardens project
Artist impression of Ridong's Tallebudgera Wellness and Tourism Gardens project

Council officers ultimately deemed the project was "not a sound planning outcome".

Area councillor Daphne McDonald, who has long opposed the development, said council staffers had performed "a thorough investigation".

"It picked up many of my concerns as well as those of residents but this recommendation must now be ratified by the committee and full council," she said.

Apartments in the Village Precinct at Ridong's Tallebudgera Wellness and Tourism Gardens Project.
Apartments in the Village Precinct at Ridong's Tallebudgera Wellness and Tourism Gardens Project.

"This project is way out of whack with this area and I know there were concerns not just from myself but from people everywhere.

"If it was to be approved it would open the gates to other developments."

The proposed development's features included a six-star, 98-room hotel that would include a five-storey building and the property's existing mansion.

It also included a four-storey 14,885 sqm gallery to house contemporary European art and sculptures, a 100-seat theatre and an entertainment lounge.

More Stories

Show More
council development gold coast city council tallebudgera

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics A verbal brawl that threatens to tear the Coalition apart has erupted between Liberals and Nationals over the possibility of a Queensland coal power station.

        MP denounces minister over ag college laws

        premium_icon MP denounces minister over ag college laws

        News The Emerald and Longreach colleges’ fate was legally affirmed in parliament last...

        Hundreds of jobs as firm snaps up $70M Shoalwater contract

        premium_icon Hundreds of jobs as firm snaps up $70M Shoalwater contract

        Business Upgrade of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area to boost CQ economy.

        WATCH: Five-legged frog’s freaky mutation

        premium_icon WATCH: Five-legged frog’s freaky mutation

        Offbeat "He kept sliding down and was tugging against something."