Moranbah police are investigating wilful damage caused by vandals at the Moranbah AFL field between December 30-31, 2020.
‘Unbelievable’: Vandals target sports club in cruel act

Kristen Booth
5th Jan 2021 11:26 AM
A Moranbah sports club has been targeted by vandals, who caused extensive and costly damage to the facility.

The vandals allegedly drove a vehicle onto the Moranbah AFL sports fields, leaving numerous tyre tracks, dug up pitches, and ripped a sign from the wall of the clubhouse.

Police believe the damage was caused between 5pm on December 30 and 4pm on December 31.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said the crime had impacted the local football club and Moranbah community in a number of ways.

A sign was ripped off the building at the Moranbah AFL field.
He said a great deal of time and money would be required to repair the damage.

"It is unbelievable that anyone would do this to a community facility that is used and enjoyed by so many people," Snr Sgt Dyer said.

"Such behaviour is reckless and completely thoughtless and those responsible have committed criminal offences by doing so."

Moranbah Police are investigating the wilful damage caused to the grounds and the club building.

Moranbah police are investigating wilful damage caused by vandals at the Moranbah AFL field between December 30-31, 2020.
Any witnesses or persons with knowledge of this incident are encouraged to contact police.

Contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444 and quote reference number QP2100003471.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

