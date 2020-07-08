Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘UNBELIEVABLE’: Victoria accused of ‘catastrophic’ bungle

8th Jul 2020 8:21 AM

 

Today host Karl Stefanovic accused the Victorian government of being responsible for a "catastrophic bungle" that allowed the virus to spread through the state.

"How could you blame Victorians yesterday for the outbreak when it was your government's decision to employ an incompetent private security force to guard those in quarantine?" he asked Premier Daniel Andrews. "That's an unbelievably catastrophic bungle right at the front door."

"It's not about blaming Victorians," replied Mr Andrews. "But all of us have a part to play and all of us have to be focused on those things we can influence.

"If you're sick you can't go out. If you're sick you have to get tested. The rules are there to protect us.

We all have to follow the rules. That's not about blaming anyone. It's simply about properly explaining to people the circumstances we're in and the next steps that we have to take.

"What's gone on is unacceptable. To me. To everybody. But I can't change that. All I can do is make the tough calls now to keep Victorians safe and to get us to the other side of this."

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 daniel andrews editors picks today show victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grosvenor miners injured in blast take steps to recovery

        premium_icon Grosvenor miners injured in blast take steps to recovery

        News The four men have been in hospital since the May 6 disaster.

        CQUni to help shape future of regional education

        premium_icon CQUni to help shape future of regional education

        News CQUniversity will take part in a national university roundtable tomorrow.

        Mine responds to claims of increased dust in CQ town

        premium_icon Mine responds to claims of increased dust in CQ town

        News The mine claims it has fully complied with strict restrictions since operations...

        Sleeping pill bought online leads to crash, drug charges

        premium_icon Sleeping pill bought online leads to crash, drug charges

        News He was found with three drugs in his system and says he doesn't remember any of the...