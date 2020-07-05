Menu
Car drives on footpath across bridge
Offbeat

‘Unbelievable’: Wild motorway ride shocks drivers

Laura Pettigrew
5th Jul 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM
A driver has stunned other motorists in an absurd attempt to cross a busy Maroochydore bridge on the pedestrian and cycleway.

The driver of the red vehicle was spotted crossing the Maroochy River Bridge on the eastern 4m-wide shared pedestrian and cycle path on Saturday.

A Coast man captured the unbelievable moment on his dashcam and posted the clip to the social media, where hundreds of residents shared in the man's surprise.

One woman said it wasn't the first time she had seen a car on the footpath.

"Unbelievable isn't it - I saw this happen just after the new bridge opened in 2009," she said.

"I don't even get how it's possible," another wrote.

Some stated the driver would have had to enter the bridge from a adjoining service road.

"This bloke would have had to drive the entire service road under the bridge just to be able to get onto the footpath," one lady said.

"Not surprised, everyone on the Coast has no idea what they are doing on the road," another wrote.

One man joked that the driver must have been looking for the quickest route to the pub.

"Just in case you were wondering what the quickest way to the Maroochy Bridge Hotel was from Pacific Paradise," he said.

