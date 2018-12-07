Underdogs take out the 2018 annual competition

Volleyball: It was a close game but the underdogs took out the grand final victory.

Marlee Constructions hooked into their very first season at Moranbah Volleyball with only one experienced player.

Despite their lack of experience, Marlee Constructions rose to the occasion each week, and took the title from the 2017 champions in a close match 52-49.

Marlee Constructions team captain Lee Booth said he was very proud of the team effort.

"We were the underdogs, as only Victoria has played before, but the rest of us had never experienced indoor volleyball,” he said.

"And to lose our first few games, then go undefeated for five to six games and beat last year's champions, was amazing.”

Mr Booth said, despite the tough competition, they loved the social side of it and might enter more teams next year.

"It was so much fun, all the teams are very friendly. As much as we take the games seriously, it's still about having fun,” he said.

"We will be playing again next year and may even put two teams in from our company as a few others are interested.”

Moranbah Volleyball co-ordinator Victoria Sa'u said eight teams competed in the second season of the year, creating a friendly local competition.

Hit and Miss team came second. Contributed

"I really enjoy playing but also meeting new players each season and watching their skills develop and improve each week,” she said.

"We all have heaps of fun which makes my role that more satisfying.”

She said the A Grade grand final was a tough match between Hit & Miss and Marlee.

"It was a very close game where Marlee was leading at half time and Hit & Miss came back and took the lead in the second half,” she said.

"It was then a draw before full time and Marlee took the win with the three points won by full time.”

The B Grade grand final between Tyrannoballus Rex and The Wilsons was also a close match.

The Wilsons led by four points at half time but Tyrannoballus Rex had a better half and came out as winners by seven points.

For those individuals interested in playing or nominating a team for Season 1 in 2019 get in contact with Vic Sa'u on 0427393057 or email tvsau28@westnet.com.au by the end of January for the competition to start in the first week of February.