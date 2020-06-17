Unemployment, social isolation lead to study bingeing
SOCIAL isolation and job losses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in people enrolling in higher education courses.
With much uncertainty around when things will return to a ‘new normal’, students are turning to short courses and hyper flexible options to fast-track their credentials.
But they’re not stopping at just one course – short courses and the flexibility of self-paced study and open enrolments, with no set start/end dates, means ‘binge studying’ is becoming a ‘thing’.
Remembering first nations people who have served
How Mackay commemorated Anzac Day in 2020
Mackay act of kindness makes big impact on veterans
$30,000 local bid for Keith Payne’s slouch hat
CQUniversity Australia says it has experienced this phenomenon first-hand, with a sudden rise in enrolments for hyperflexible courses.
Subscriber benefits:
How to make the most of your digital subscription