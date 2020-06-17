Menu
CQUniversity Australia says more people are enrolling in higher education courses through COVID-19. Photo: iStock
Unemployment, social isolation lead to study bingeing

Mel Frykberg
17th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
SOCIAL isolation and job losses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in people enrolling in higher education courses.

With much uncertainty around when things will return to a ‘new normal’, students are turning to short courses and hyper flexible options to fast-track their credentials.

But they’re not stopping at just one course – short courses and the flexibility of self-paced study and open enrolments, with no set start/end dates, means ‘binge studying’ is becoming a ‘thing’.

CQUniversity Australia says it has experienced this phenomenon first-hand, with a sudden rise in enrolments for hyperflexible courses.

