Union playing to finally win

TITANS: Springsure Mountain Men and the Rolleston Roos after last year's league v union charity match in Springsure. CONTRIBUTED

Saturday, November 11 will see the Springsure Mountain Men Rugby League Cub clash with the Rolleston Roos Union Club in the annual league versus union Ivy Anderson Charity Match.

The first half of the game is played under union rules and at half time they switch over and play the second half under league rules.

The match kicks off at 7pm at the rugby league grounds in Springsure, with a women's league versus union game kicking off before them at 6pm.

There is a gate entry fee of $5 per person, with all proceeds going to the Ivy Anderson Home.

This year will feature a barbecue, bar, jumping castle, various kids' rides and a one-off jersey design auction.

For the past two years, each year close to $13,000 has been raised.

Rolleston Roos club treasurer Nathan Blackburn said this will be the third year he has been involved, and it is only since he had become involved that all the money had gone to local charities and organisations.

"The money goes to different local charities and organisations. With the Ivy Anderson Home, we raise money for the Rolleston Health Clinic, the Springsure Lions Club, the Capricorn Rescue Chopper and Meals on Wheels Springsure,” Mr Blackburn said.

"To beat last year's amount of $13,000 would be a great goal, to hit $15,000 would be excellent, but if we could come close to last year's amount anything helps out these small communities.

"We also have one-off jersey designs for each game and we auction the jerseys off at the end of the game.

"I design them myself and they are kept top secret until the day.

"This year they are really good designs, so hopefully people dig into their pockets and we get a bit of money raised there.”

Mr Blackburn said the Rolleston Roos are yet to win a game.

"It's mainly because league is a whole different playing field, but no matter the score it is always a good game,” he said.

"Maybe this year will be union's lucky year.”