Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Stewart was born in May, 2018 and is looking for his forever home.
Stewart was born in May, 2018 and is looking for his forever home.
News

Unique, cuddly boy is looking for a family

Kristen Booth
8th Aug 2020 10:00 AM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This striking young fellow is Stewart. What a great name for a great cat.

He is a DSH white with a grey beauty spot on his head and a grey stripy tail - such unusual markings.

He was born in May 2018 and is quite a chilled and quiet boy.

This guy likes to sit side-by-side with his foster mum, taking in some cuddles, relaxing and watching a bit of TV.

Stewart is a little shy initially, but as soon as he feels safe and secure his real personality starts to show.

Stewart comes desexed, feline aids tested and with all up to date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $150. For more information phone email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook. You can also follow them on Facebook.

cq pet rescue forever home man's best friend new pet pet adoptions
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Premium Content Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Rural Despite being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been strong sales at Gracemere.

        Major CQ agriculture event victim of ‘scaremongering’

        Premium Content Major CQ agriculture event victim of ‘scaremongering’

        News Exhibitors are hurting and there are a lot of very upset locals after the decision...

        MP slams decision to include FIFO miners in border block

        Premium Content MP slams decision to include FIFO miners in border block

        Politics FIFO mine workers in hot spots will need to be in Queensland by 1am Saturday.

        Qld Health denies COVID data skewed by testing backlog

        Premium Content Qld Health denies COVID data skewed by testing backlog

        Health Queensland has so far recorded a total of 1088 virus cases, resulting in six...