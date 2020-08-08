Unique, cuddly boy is looking for a family

Stewart was born in May, 2018 and is looking for his forever home.

Stewart was born in May, 2018 and is looking for his forever home.

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This striking young fellow is Stewart. What a great name for a great cat.

He is a DSH white with a grey beauty spot on his head and a grey stripy tail - such unusual markings.

He was born in May 2018 and is quite a chilled and quiet boy.

This guy likes to sit side-by-side with his foster mum, taking in some cuddles, relaxing and watching a bit of TV.

Stewart is a little shy initially, but as soon as he feels safe and secure his real personality starts to show.

Stewart comes desexed, feline aids tested and with all up to date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $150. For more information phone email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook. You can also follow them on Facebook.