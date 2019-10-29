Unique display shines a light on quirky, collectable items

AVID COLLECTOR: Steve Petterson will be guest speaker at the Clermont Historical Centre on November 6.

AN ANTIQUE bottle collector has travelled far and wide to find his treasured items and will share his passion at the Clermont Historical Centre next month.

Steve Petterson has been a competitive bottle collector and avid collectables show organiser for many years, following a fascination that began when he was only six years old.

Mr Petterson, a former vice president of the Queensland Historical Bottle and Collectables Club Inc, said much of his spare time was spent digging or hunting for old bottles.

“I would drive to far-flung regional towns, both in Queensland and interstate, chasing them,” he said.

“After more than 50 years of collecting, Dad and I amassed an extremely large collection of gems, minerals, old bottles, Australian pottery and a myriad of other collectables.”

Division 6 Councillor Lyn Jones said Mr Petterson’s visit would encourage people to look through their old boxes and could even spark an interest in antique collecting.

“Our Clermont Historical Centre is proud to host visiting guest speaker Steve Petterson,” she said.

“We’re thrilled he will talk, not just to people who are interested in learning about the history of bottles, but also to anyone who treasures unique or historic collectables.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the event came off the back of the successful 100-Objects exhibition in the historic Masonic Lodge.

“The Clermont Historical Centre and events such as this allow us to capture a moment in time and preserve it for generations to come,” she said.

“By having someone as passionate as Steve Petterson guest talk, we get a chance to experience the interesting history and story behind a seemingly ordinary object we might take for granted every day.”

The free event, hosted at Clermont Historical Centre, will be open from 10am on November 6.

Morning tea will be served before Mr Petterson’s talk at 10.30am.

For catering purposes, register your interest by calling Clermont Historical Centre on 4983 3311.