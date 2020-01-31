Unique retreat to ’unleash creative spirit’

RETREAT: Be inspired by your surroundings at Carnarvon Gorge National Park.

DON’T miss the chance to delve into your inner creative while enjoying the tranquil surrounds of one of the region’s national parks.

You can learn from a range of award-winning tutors at the very first Carnarvon Creates, a three-day artist retreat hosted at Central Queensland’s Carnarvon Gorge National Park.

Up to 40 participants of all ages and abilities will have the chance to either enhance their skills or simply try something new.

Tutors Andrea Chapman, Erin Dunne, Nickeema Williams and Tricia Reust will pass on their artistic knowledge and cater for all levels of skill in varying fields of arts and media including watercolour, sketching, charcoal, mixed media, digital, using natural materials and artist journal.

Boolimba Bluff, looking over Carnarvon Gorge.

Central Highlands Regional Council Manager Connected Communities Suzanne Poulter said the event, hosted by Emerald Arts Group, showed the vibrancy and innovation in the arts and culture space in the Central Highlands.

“Initiatives like Carnarvon Creates connect communities across the region, drive regional and economic development, promote health and well-being and deliver unique experiences for people,” she said.

“The retreat is open to anyone and provides a fantastic opportunity for rural and regional artists to advance and develop their skills and network.”

Participants can sign up for either a three-day workshop, or three one-day workshops, then have the option of spending a further three days perfecting their new skills, or to simply explore the beauty of Carnarvon Gorge.

Takarakka Bush Resort Manager Amanda Porter said when she heard about the program, she had to be involved.

“Carnarvon Gorge is such a gorgeous location. It’s the perfect place to embrace nature, enjoy the wildlife, and what an opportunity to learn from such talented artists,” she said.

“It’s the chance to tick two things off your Bucket List in one – visit Carnarvon Gorge, and unleash your creative spirit.”

Ampitheatre at Carnarvon Gorge National Park.

Takarakka Bush Resort’s Christine Guy said it was a chance to disconnect from your busy everyday life in a tranquil environment.

“Carnarvon is a beautiful environment that really lends itself to creative pursuits,” she said.

“It’s in a really unique environment that will really get your creativity flowing.”

Carnarvon Creates 2020 will be held at the Takarakka Bush Resort in Carnarvon National Park from March 26.

Following the retreat, participants will have the opportunity to exhibit work at exhibitions in Emerald in April and Springsure in May.

For more information or to get involved with Carnarvon Creates 2020 book now at www.carnarvon-creates.info