Unit owner ‘scared for her life’ over COVID offer

AN elderly resident of a Surfers Paradise tower is "scared for her life" because a holiday letter continues to promotes it as an option for travellers wanting to self-isolate.

Last week, the Holiday Holiday Surfers Paradise website advertised "at-cost coronavirus self-quarantine accommodation" at Chevron Renaissance saying "we are here to assist with providing value-for-money at-cost coronavirus, self-quarantine accommodation to all travellers, healthcare, emergency service workers or if you are looking to self-isolate to protect your family.

"We have a selection of properties ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom sub-penthouses for families travelling together."

Holiday Holiday Surfers Paradise website advertising at-cost coronavirus self quarantine accommodation that has since been taken down.

These advertisements have since been removed and replaced with a new one saying "homes for people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis."

The daughter of the 80-year-old elderly woman, who did not want to be named, said it didn't seem right for businesses to try to keep privately-owned apartments occupied during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My mother is understandably scared for her life because there's bound to be people in her building who have returned from overseas and taken up one of these offers in the weeks before they were forcibly quarantined at other hotels," she said.

Since April 3, anyone arriving into Australia from overseas has been forced to undertake a 14-day quarantine in designated Surfers Paradise hotel Voco in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Before that date it was only a request that international arrivals self-isolate for two weeks.

"So potentially there are dozens of people in Chevron Renaissance, and other apartments buildings in the Gold Coast, that may have the virus and are self-isolating and no one is telling the owners who live there what's going on," she said.

"Not even security know. What if someone passed out in the hallway and they instinctively performed CPR on someone who had the coronavirus. It's morally wrong and putting other people's lives at risk."

When approached for comment Holiday Holiday owner Lee Lee said: "I don't have any comment in regards to this because it's now a legal matter".

Chevron Renaissance is one of the Gold Coast's biggest residential towers. Picture Glenn Hampson

Meanwhile, a Surfers Paradise high-rise manager said it was refusing any short-term bookings to protect the safety of long-term residents.

"I'm not the only one," the manager said, adding they told two backpackers who turned up last week after managing to pre-book online that "they were not welcome".

The pair had luggage with them and were standing outside the building foyer - "smoking and drinking" - waiting to be left in, the manager said.

"They said they wanted to spend a few days by the beach. I just told them no, away you go. You're supposed to be staying at home or where you came from.

"Once in, you can't get rid of them. With the tenancy rules they way they are, you can't get rid of them.

"Some (tower managers) might take the money but I don't want it."

The Bulletin came across a Facebook post on a Brisbane backpacker's page featuring a photo of five people asking for more people to join them in a "spacious Airbnb with the best view in the centre of Surfers Paradise" until April 25.

