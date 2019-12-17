Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CQUniversity Metal Fabrication Teacher Andrew Abbas hands over the reins of the new sleigh to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Inspector Vanessa Madge. The sleigh was constructed by CQUniversity stage three metal fabrication students.
CQUniversity Metal Fabrication Teacher Andrew Abbas hands over the reins of the new sleigh to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Inspector Vanessa Madge. The sleigh was constructed by CQUniversity stage three metal fabrication students.
News

University students deliver Santa’s sleigh for Christmas

Contributed
17th Dec 2019 2:30 PM

SANTA will be riding safely to deliver Christmas cheer to the people of Emerald, thanks to the work of CQUniversity Emerald Campus students.

Stage three metal fabrication students George Walker, Peter Kennedy, Lewis Bampton and Dwayne Matheson and their teacher Andrew Abbas have constructed a new sleigh for Santa to use during Emerald’s Operation Rudolph on Christmas Eve.

Mr Abbas said he was approached by emergency services personnel, as organisers of Operation Rudolph, to construct a replica to the sleigh currently used.

He said the second sleigh would allow the Operation Rudolph route to be split into a northside and southside, giving them the capacity to cover the entire town in less time.

CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor (Central Highlands) Associate Professor Anita Milroy said giving back to the community was important to all at the university.

“We think it’s fabulous that our students are able to use the skills they learn at CQUniversity to the benefit of the community,” Assoc Prof Milroy said.

“Operation Rudolph brings so much joy to the people of Emerald and we are proud to be involved.

“My congratulations and thanks go to the students and Andrew Abbas for being a part of this wonderful event.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Inspector Vanessa Madge thanked the students for their hard work.

“We are very community focused and this project helps to strengthen relationships and bring everyone together for a good cause,” she said.

“It’s things like this that bring a fun side to our job.”

cquniversity emergency services operation rudolph rudolph run
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald Ag College demise explained: How did we get here?

        premium_icon Emerald Ag College demise explained: How did we get here?

        News Why did it close and what will happen to the facilities?

        Emerald’s cutest baby a cheeky delight

        premium_icon Emerald’s cutest baby a cheeky delight

        News Votes are in and the winner of Emerald’s cutest bub has been revealed

        FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

        premium_icon FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

        News Police say one simple thing could have saved the man's life

        Man censured for bad attitude in court

        premium_icon Man censured for bad attitude in court

        News 'Not much I can say': The man appeared at court in Emerald today