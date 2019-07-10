Unlawful entries a problem

A SMALL number of offenders are breaking into vehicles and dwellings in the Blackwater township, according to local police.

The offenders are primarily targeting unsecured property.

Blackwater Police are appealing for community help with increased property security.

Police said residents should ensure homes and vehicles were locked, that attractive property like wallets and phones were removed from vehicles, there was sufficient security lighting around your home or where your vehicle is parked and, if possible, by installing CCTV systems.

While nobody had the right to enter your home or business whether it be locked or unlocked, police said these tips might help stop property crime.

Blackwater Police have already made a number of arrests in relation to property crime offences and community help has been vital.

Police have a number of leads in relation to the current offences and again appeal for information from the community to prevent property crime in Blackwater.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.