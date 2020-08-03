Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Denis Wagner.
Denis Wagner.
Business

Unlikely destination emerges for next Coast flights

Scott Sawyer
3rd Aug 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sunshine Coast Airport's ambitions to carve out direct flight links to Asia and other destinations are well-known, but another route could be set to open up.

High-profile Toowoomba businessman Denis Wagner, non-executive chairman of ASX-listed, family-run construction materials company Wagners, has revealed he would consider creating a direct flight route between the Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba.

Fly North takes off with new route revealed

Wagners undertook construction of the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport and Wellcamp Business Park in 2013, the first greenfield public airport built since Melbourne's Tullamarine nearly 50 years ago.

A Jetstar plane in front of the Sunshine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.
A Jetstar plane in front of the Sunshine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

It was understood preliminary discussions had been held between Mr Wagner and Sunshine Coast Airport CEO Andrew Brodie, with a view to creating flights between Sunshine Coast Airport and Wellcamp in future.

The timing was not right at present, with the effects of coronavirus decimating the airline travel industry, but Mr Wagner confirmed it was something he was keeping in mind.

New runway put to the test

"It's certainly something we would consider in the future," Mr Wagner said.

Sunshine Coast Airport head of corporate relations, Ayllie White, said the airport was "working to broaden its network of destinations, to provide better connectivity for passengers and freight into and from the region".

Sunshine Coast Airport has spread its wings to fly north for the first time ever, officially launching its inaugural Alliance Airlines service to Cairns. Pictured, Steve Padgett OAM, Co-Founder and Chair, Alliance Airlines and Sunshine Coast Airport CEO Andrew Brodie. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Sunshine Coast Airport has spread its wings to fly north for the first time ever, officially launching its inaugural Alliance Airlines service to Cairns. Pictured, Steve Padgett OAM, Co-Founder and Chair, Alliance Airlines and Sunshine Coast Airport CEO Andrew Brodie. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

"As part of developing new routes, we work closely with airlines and other airport partners to understand travel demand and commercial viability," Ms White said.

It comes after Alliance Airlines recently started its new Sunshine Coast-Cairns service, with three return flights a week established in the state's far north.

How Coast could share in trans-Tasman travel bubble

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
andrew brodie council denis wagner flights sunshine coast airport sunshine coast airport expansion project sunshine coast council toowoomba travel wagners
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        premium_icon 400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        Property More than 20 Queensland suburbs have seen house prices jump at least 400 per cent in the past two decades. Is yours one of them?

        NAME AND SHAME: Four men caught drink driving in mining town

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Four men caught drink driving in mining town

        Crime They were among more than 70 people expected to front Moranbah court this week.

        Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

        premium_icon Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

        Rugby Union ‘Now the kids are keen as mustard and can’t wait to get back into it.’

        ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        Business Organisers have expressed concern for everyone impacted by coronavirus.