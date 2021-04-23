‘Unmotherly’: Woman slammed for being ‘too busy on meth’

Mum of two Danni Maree Brownlow pleaded guilty to 17 charges, the majority of which related to drug offending. She was placed on 12 months probation.

A Mackay woman has been called "unmotherly" for prioritising drugs over her children.

Two months after mum of two Danni Maree Brownlow was convicted of drug offending in March 2020 she was back abusing illicit substances racking up 17 charges over 10 months.

She told Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday her drug of choice was ice, which she smoked three to four times a day when she was using drugs.

Brownlow said she was not using anymore.

"This is totally unacceptable, and I feel sorry for your children" Magistrates James Morton said.

"I feel happy that they're not in your care to suck up your dysfunction and poor conduct."

Mum of two Danni Maree Brownlow pleaded guilty to 17 charges, the majority of which related to drug offending. She was placed on 12 months probation.

The court heard one of her children was with the father, while the other was in her mother's care.

The 28 year old pleaded guilty to all charges which included five counts each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils, the bulk of which were committed between May and October 2020.

Mr Morton said Brownlow's criminal history was indicative of her "desire to put drugs before your children".

"I find it very unsatisfactory, unmotherly that you haven't got your children in your care," Mr Morton said, commenting on the bond mothers had with their children.

"You've given all that away because you're too busy on the meth."

Defence solicitor Sean Gibbs, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said his client was in the initial assessment and support phase at Lives Lived Well.

"It's clear she struggling. It's clear to see that there's a pattern here," Mr Gibbs said, adding there were periods where she was "getting a little bit better" but it was "difficult for her to break that pattern".

Mum of two Danni Maree Brownlow was labelled ‘unmotherly’ for choosing drugs over her kids.

Mr Gibbs pushed for probation with specialist conditions to give her court-ordered support towards her rehabilitation and which she had not received in the past.

The court heard she had previously been given fines and drug diversion.

Mr Morton said he was not a fan of probation, but was persuaded to give her one shot.

"This is very very unconventional … I was considering jail," he said.

"I'm not getting the vibes that you're going to get through this.

"But I'm going to give you the opportunity because you deserve that."

Brownlow was placed on 12 months probation that included conditions that she not take drugs and must take part in counselling.

She was also fined $250 and convictions were recorded.

"You ever play chess?" Mr Morton asked.

"Well I just made a move on behalf on the state of Queensland. The next move is yours."

