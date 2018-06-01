Unpleasant virus spreading like a rash

A BUNDABERG mother was surprised to hear just how common hand, foot and mouth virus is after her son contracted the disease for the first time at child care last week.

The mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said her son had spent just half a day in care on Tuesday and then started showing symptoms by the following Monday.

"I just couldn't believe that he'd spent almost a whole week away from the daycare but still had been carrying the virus from such a short period of contact," she said.

"He developed a rash on his face first which then turned into blisters that then also appeared on his hands and under his feet.

"Seven out of the 11 kids have contracted the virus so it doesn't take much to spread."

The woman had spoken to other mothers about the virus and couldn't believe how often their children had contracted HFMD.

"One mother I spoke to said her son had contracted it three times through more public day care facilities," she said.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service director and public health physician Margaret Young said the disease was not tracked through the health system but said it was commonly spread through the child care system.

"We don't monitor the occurrence of hand, foot and mouth disease because it is so common," Dr Young said.

"There's no specific reason for it's occurrence, and it can make children unwell, but it rarely causes complications.

"If there's a perceived increase within the community then that's probably an indicator that it is on the rise, but there will always be some around."

Dr Young said the highly contagious virus appeared as either small white blisters or as a brown skin rash with bit of a scale.

"The virus can be spread through contact from blister fluid which is why it's important to leave the blisters alone," she said.

"A child can catch the virus but the incubation period might take three to seven days to show.

"It's important to note a child is most contagious while the blisters are present."

The health professional said a cough or sneeze was enough to spread the virus to others.

"Parents must also be aware that contamination in stool can remain for several weeks after blisters have cleared," she said.

"Parents must wash their hands thoroughly after handling their children's bodily waste such as changing nappies or blowing their child's nose."

Dr Young said while children might lose their appetite, it was important for them to stay hydrated and take small sips of water even if they did find it uncomfortable.