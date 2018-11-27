'Unpredictable': Bridge out of Deepwater may be cut off

THE QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have advised that residents in Rules Beach, Oyster Creek and Baffle Creek need to remain vigilant as there is a possibility the bridge out of Deepwater may become impacted.

Rural Fire Service Gladstone area director Craig Magick said there is a possibility of access being cut to those areas.

"The latest on the fire is that it is moving in a southwesterly direction towards Pacific Drive and affecting those streets within Deepwater community," he said.

"There is a possibility that the bridge out of Deepwater may become impacted and if it does that are will be cut off from all traffic during that time.

"If the bridge gets cut people will be stuck within that area during the fire.

"It's a precaution at this moment, we're not planning that that will occur but as I've discussed this fire is quite unpredictable and we're doing everything we can to keep it within containment lines."

He confirmed that other sectors of the fire were burning well within containment lines.

There are currently six water bombing aircraft operating from Queensland.

100 rural firefighters from New South Wales are set to be briefed shortly to allow crews currently fighting the fire to be rested.

The crews are currently working on consolidating containment lines while containment lines in the Deepwater area are still yet to be established.

The fire in the Round Hill area is still contained.

"Today is a milder day fire danger wise," Craig said.

"We are currently taking advantage of those conditions and consolidating our position."