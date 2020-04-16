Footballer’s violent 'callous’ attack on woman

Nicholas Robert Monckton was jailed for five years for subjecting his ex-girlfriend to a terrifying cycle of violence between December 2018 and February last year.

A PROMISING footballer has been jailed for strangling his ex-girlfriend and holding a knife to her throat in a terrifying cycle of violence.

Nicholas Robert Monckton, who once played high-level football in Toowoomba and Grafton, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including unlawful assault, strangulation and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Monckton was drug-affected in December 2018 when he verbally abused his then-partner, kicked her in the leg and grabbed her throat.

"He lifted her up by her neck so only her tiptoes were touching the floor," crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said.

"She was wheezing, unable to breathe and thought she was going to die," Mr Cook said.

In February last year, Monckton confronted the woman while she was staying at his Robina apartment.

Mr Cook said Monckton kicked the woman in the thigh, pulled her by her hair onto the bed and held a knife to her neck.

After stabbing the mattress, he hit her across the leg with the knife.

"She thought he was going to kill her," Mr Cook said.

Police found cocaine, alprazolam and steroids when they searched Monckton's apartment.

Mr Cook said Monckton's violence was "unprovoked and callous" and had left a serious impact on the woman.

"He has issues with jealously, paranoia and controlling behaviour in relationships," Mr Cook said.

Defence lawyer Robert Gordon said Monckton was genuinely remorseful for his actions and had fallen in with the wrong crowd while living on the Gold Coast.

"He quickly became addicted to Xanax and cocaine," Mr Gordon said.

He said the 27-year-old had a promising rugby league career, receiving a scholarship to be part of the St George Dragons under-18 team in high school and had played high-level football while living in Toowoomba.

Monckton had also played first-grade rugby league with the Grafton Ghosts.

In handing down the five-year jail sentence, Justice Peter Davis said Monckton's violence was serious and persistent and left the victim "psychologically damaged".

"They involve the use of a knife, which would have completely terrified her, especially with the way you were behaving," Justice Davis said.

Monckton will be eligible for parole on October 28.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.