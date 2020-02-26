Menu
Child thief begs for sentence discount after spitting on cop

Blake Antrobus
26th Feb 2020 4:11 PM
A YOUNG teenager who raided businesses and spat at police has lost a bid to have her sentence reduced.

The 13-year-old girl faced Hervey Bay Children's Court in November, pleading guilty to 23 charges, including stealing, entering premises and serious assault of a police officer.

Having spent more than five weeks in pre-sentence custody, she received a three-month detention order on conditional release and a good behaviour order.

The girl appealed that sentence, her lawyer arguing in Brisbane District Court the judge had put too much weight on her criminal history and the detention order was excessive.

In rejecting the appeal, Judge Brad Farr noted the teenager's five-page criminal history and that she was on probation orders for similar offences when she committed her most recent crimes.

The girl and a co-offender broke into a home, taking the keys to a restaurant.

During their raid on the business, the pair nabbed $3000 and helped themselves to booze and food.

The girl also stole a phone charger, shoes, a lighter, a drink, a tip jar, clothes, coins and other "relatively minor things" from other businesses, which included service stations.

While in custody, she spat on the ground near an officer before spitting at his face.

"(Her) behaviour in all the circumstances is such that it appears to me that the order that was made fell well within the exercise of discretion reasonably open in the circumstances," Judge Farr said.

He noted the pre-sentence report said the girl had a "dysfunctional upbringing".

He said there was "substandard parenting and difficulties no 13-year-old should have to endure".

"It still is apparent to me that the order imposed properly took into account all the relevant considerations," Judge Farr said.

