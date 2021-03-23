Menu
Storm clouds over the Fitzroy River.
Weather

‘Unstable atmosphere’ to bring thunderstorms across CQ

Timothy Cox
23rd Mar 2021 3:47 PM
An “unstable atmosphere” over Central Queensland may cause severe thunderstorms and damaging winds.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said the weather would remain volatile in Capricornia and the Central Highlands this afternoon.

He warned of severe thunderstorms, especially through the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

“With that we could see some heavy rain or damaging wind gusts,” Mr Thompson said. “Definitely a risk tonight and probably even into tomorrow too.

“Tomorrow afternoon as well we could see storms re-initiate in the Capricornia region.”

Mr Thompson forecast rainfall of 20 to 40mm in the southern Central Highlands this afternoon, and 10 to 20mm from Blackwater to the Capricorn Coast.

“Under one of those storm cells you could get quite a bit more rain in a short period of time,” he said.

The bureau predicts maximum temperatures in the low 30s in Rockhampton, Gladstone, and Emerald for the rest of the week, and in the high 20s for Yeppoon.

There are high chances of showers in each of those locations for the rest of Tuesday and on Wednesday.

