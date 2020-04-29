Unusual kids’ art competition reveals prize winners
KIDS stuck at home have tapped into a rich vein of creativity in Isaac, evident as the winners of an isolation art competition were announced.
Almost 200 young artists signed up to the #isocreate Isaac Regional Council competition, which ran as part of Queensland Youth Week.
Moranbah resident Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, won the top prize, and a iPad, for her work Classic dragline.
Dysart’s Laure-Lee Deaves, 13, and Clermont’s Angela Chan, 14, also won $200 gift cards for their artworks.
The usual regional art competition was kicked off by the council in early April, when it delivered isolation art kits filled with local products to homes across the region.
Zero cases not a sign restrictions can be relaxed
Beat COVID-19 boredom with 30,000 free movies
Cyclone Covid: Council compares pandemic to Debbie
Council chief executive officer Gary Stevenson said there was an “unprecedented” number of sign-ups for the regional art competition.
“And what they created has blown me away,” he said.
“From model aeroplanes and artwork to board games and everything in between, we can rest assured we have a great generation of inventors and creators coming up through the ranks.
“Times might be tough, but our youth are resilient and worth celebrating.”
#Isocreate winners
First place: Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, Moranbah – Classic Dragline
Second place: Laure-Lee Deaves, 13, Dysart – Windmill
Third place: Angela Chan, 14, Clermont – Elastic band power boat
Encouragement Award: Lucy Nicholous, 17, Moranbah – Tough Exterior of a Teen