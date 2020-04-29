Unusual kids’ art competition reveals prize winners

Moranbah's Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, took out the top prize for her artwork Classic Dragline in Isaac Regional Council's #isocreate art competition.

Moranbah's Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, took out the top prize for her artwork Classic Dragline in Isaac Regional Council's #isocreate art competition.

KIDS stuck at home have tapped into a rich vein of creativity in Isaac, evident as the winners of an isolation art competition were announced.

Almost 200 young artists signed up to the #isocreate Isaac Regional Council competition, which ran as part of Queensland Youth Week.

Moranbah resident Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, won the top prize, and a iPad, for her work Classic dragline.

Moranbah's Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, took out the top prize for her artwork Classic Dragline in Isaac Regional Council's #isocreate art competition.

Dysart’s Laure-Lee Deaves, 13, and Clermont’s Angela Chan, 14, also won $200 gift cards for their artworks.

The usual regional art competition was kicked off by the council in early April, when it delivered isolation art kits filled with local products to homes across the region.

Clermont's Angela Chan, 14, won a $200 gift card for her work Elastic band power boat. It was one of 176 entries for Isaac Regional Council's #isocreate art competition.

Zero cases not a sign restrictions can be relaxed

Beat COVID-19 boredom with 30,000 free movies

Cyclone Covid: Council compares pandemic to Debbie

Dysart resident Laure-Lee Deaves, 13, won a $200 gift card for creating Windmill. It was one of 176 entries for Isaac Regional Council's #isocreate art competition.

Council chief executive officer Gary Stevenson said there was an “unprecedented” number of sign-ups for the regional art competition.

“And what they created has blown me away,” he said.

“From model aeroplanes and artwork to board games and everything in between, we can rest assured we have a great generation of inventors and creators coming up through the ranks.

“Times might be tough, but our youth are resilient and worth celebrating.”

Moranbah resident Lucy Nicholous, 17, created the artwork Tough Exterior of a Teen as part of Isaac Regional Council's #isocreate art competition.

#Isocreate winners

First place: Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, Moranbah – Classic Dragline

Second place: Laure-Lee Deaves, 13, Dysart – Windmill

Third place: Angela Chan, 14, Clermont – Elastic band power boat

Encouragement Award: Lucy Nicholous, 17, Moranbah – Tough Exterior of a Teen