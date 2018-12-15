Menu
NETTING RESULTS: Fitzroy Partnership for River Health's Chantelle James collecting waterbug samples.
Community

Up-close look at Emerald's Nogoa River

Kristen Booth
by
15th Dec 2018 7:00 AM

MORE than 100 curious children and adults identified water bugs and assessed water quality at the Nogoa River.

Fitzroy Partnership for River Health executive officer Nathan Johnston said every water bug species had a sensitivity or tolerance to a waterway's water quality and their presence could be used to assess the health of a waterway.

"Water bugs are small invertebrates or animals without backbones that live in fresh water, also known as macroinvertebrates,” MrJohnston said.

Participants at the November fun day experienced aquatic science under the magnifying glass and microscope to assess the health of the Nogoa River up close and personal.

"Eleven species in eight macroinvertebrate families were found, including glass shrimp, whirligig beetles, little brindle boatman and water striders,” he said.

"The most interesting find of the day was a stick caddis fly larvae. They hollow out wood or other plant matter like grass stalks to live in.”

Central Queensland News

