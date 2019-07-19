Up-skill program recognised

FRONT LINE: Parents/home tutors Nat Kenny, Sandy McKeering and Bernadette Paine celebrating their successes and their participation in Capricornia School of Distance Education's literacy home tutor programs.

OUR region has yet again proven it offers top quality education, with two schools recognised for excellence in rural and remote education.

Capricornia School of Distance Education in Emerald and Jericho State School recently received commendations in the Queensland Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

Capricornia's commendation was for the literacy strategy the school has adopted to assist its students.

Acting head of department P-2 Renai McLean said the strategy involved teachers working closely with home tutors.

"Probably the biggest thing that differentiates us from regular schools is that we have a whole different person involved in the teaching and that is the home tutor,” Mrs McLean said.

"The home tutor is either a parent or a governess or a person who is allocated to work with the student in their home classroom environment.

"The role that the home tutor plays is actually really vital in the student's education,” Mrs McLean said.

"Obviously (only) so many hours of learning can occur online and the rest of it is up to that one-on-one work with home tutor.

"So one of the big things that we've done with our literacy strategy is that we've worked very closely with the home tutors to up-skill them.”

This process initially involved around 12 hours of training in the stages of learning to read or teaching reading.

"The reason this is vital with our home tutors is that reading is something that you very much do at the front line with the home tutor,” Mrs McLean said.

"So even though we do a lot of teaching on air - particularly in those younger years - the one-on-one reading is often with a parent or home tutor.

"We're basically trying to give them the skills like what a teacher would have to help teach reading at a young age.

"And then on top of that, many follow up lessons - some of them taught online and some of them taught face-to-face to home tutors - so they've got those skills to help them with not just decoding for reading, but also with comprehension, vocabulary and other aspects of literary, writing included.”

The feedback from home tutors had been "excellent”, Mrs McLean said.

As for the commendation, Mrs McLean said it was fantastic for the school to be recognised.

"It's great to be recognised for the efforts of the whole school community and more importantly, to know that what we are doing is having an impact on students' learning outcomes, but also to know we are building the confidence of home tutors and parents who are supporting students in distance education settings,” Mrs McLean said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said it was important to recognise the great work done by Queensland educators.

"It is evident that local educators are incredibly passionate about implementing the highest standards of innovative teaching and learning practices,” Ms Grace said.