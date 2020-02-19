Up to $200k available for small businesses

A HUGE $200,000 worth of grants is up for grabs for small businesses across the region, in celebration of Small Business Month in May.

This year will see the annual Small Business Week extended to be Queensland’s first Small Business Month.

Ahead of the month long celebrations, Small Business Event grants are now open for application to Queensland businesses.

“It’s time to open up a whole month to recognise the state’s 438,000 small businesses and create events that help them to learn new skills, network, grow and generate more jobs,” Minister for Employment, Small Business and Training Shannon Fentiman said.

“Last year we saw innovative events, including a live podcast at a ‘women in grazing’ event in Rockhampton and a smart device photography workshop for small businesses in Moranbah.

“We are committed to ensuring Queensland is the best place for small businesses to start, grow and create more jobs.”

Ms Fentiman said May was a time to celebrate the growing number of innovative, creative and exciting small businesses.

“Since it started seven years ago, Queensland Small Business Week has outgrown its week long run after a record 270 events were held in May last year,” she said.

“Small businesses are vital to our regions, creating local jobs and driving the local economy.

“I encourage any Queensland small business owner wanting to take their business to the next level to take part in our celebration and register an event during Queensland Small Business Month 2020 in May.”

Queensland small businesses, community groups, individuals, local councils and peak industry associations have until 5pm on Tuesday, March 10 to submit a grant application.

Queensland Small Business Month is proudly sponsored by Construction Skills Queensland.

Visit the website for more information on grants and to register an event.