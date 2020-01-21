Up to 50mm rain forecast for parts of CQ

PREDICTED storms later in the week will offer further relief to areas of Central Queensland, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting an average total of 50mm to fall.

Isolated showers are expected to hit the areas of Blackwater, Springsure, Emerald and Gracemere this afternoon, while the rest of Central Queensland will remain relatively dry until later in the week.

Those same areas are expected to cop the most significant downfall later this coming weekend, with around 25mm to fall on Saturday, while Moranbah and Tambo can expect around 15mm.

Thursday will also bring a possible shower or storm throughout the Rockhampton and Yeppoon areas, with conditions set to remain the same up until Tuesday next week.

However, it is not the time to turn your airconditioning off just yet.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Forecaster Lauren Pattie said, "there's a few showers around at the moment, though they will be quite isolated and bring little relief."

Those who were hoping for some cooler nights will be disappointed, as minimum and maximum daily temperatures will remain firmly planted around the mid 20s and 30s respectively.

"The warmer conditions and minimum temperatures are also expected to remain elevated overnight," Ms Pattie continued.

This comes off the back of both some low and severe intensity heatwaves which are extending toward South East Queensland, she said.

These hot and humid conditions are a stark comparison to last weekend's torrential downpour, which resulted in multiple areas experiencing up to 200mm rainfall and temperatures dropping to 21C.

Wild weather also wreaked havoc within Rockhampton City, with parts of the CBD virtually underwater due to flash-flooding.

Sadly, the rain has done little to help dam levels.

Atkinson, Clarendon and Fairbairn dams remain well below minimum levels, and the upcoming forecast is unlikely to have any significant impact.