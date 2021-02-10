UP TO DATE: CQ Capras women’s squad for 2021
Structure and game play scenarios will be the focus when CQ Capras women’s coach Amanda Ohl convenes her troops in Rockhampton for a two-day camp this weekend.
The squad resumed training on January 14, preparing for the pre-season trial against the North Queensland Gold Stars in Mackay on March.
Every player will be fighting for a start in the BHP Premiership season opener against West Brisbane Panthers on April 10.
Eight teams will contest the 2021 statewide competition, which will run for seven rounds before a two-week finals series.
READ: Capras women welcome ‘handy new recruits’
The Capras will be led by Queensland and Australian rep Chelsea Baker.
“Chelsea’s experience and knowledge of the game will play a huge part in our campaign,” Ohl said.
“She is the leader, both on and off the field, and has become a welcome influence over the playing group.
“The girls are training hard and we are hoping that with the new six again rule and the 35-minute halves that the fitness and mobility of our forwards will be a key strength for us this year.”
The Morning Bulletin has put together an up-to-date list of the Capras line-up.
GAINS
Sharni Upton (Yeppoon Seagulls)
Emma Paki
Akayla McQuire (Burleigh)
Naomi Clayton (Pine Rivers Brisbane)
RETURNING
Chelsea Baker
Keysha Baker
Reeghyn Beardmore
Rikarra Benjamin
Gemma Brennan
Vassa Hunter
Emmaley McMurdy
Sophie O’Toole
Jess Powell
Mackenzie Reid
Mikayla Roe
Kailah Rogers
Bree Spreadborough
Mariah Storch
Krystal Sulter
Abbey Templeman
Justine Willie
LOSSES
Zeah Lane
Kelli Dunlop
Tashina Ketchup
Chantelle Dodd
Remi Wilton
Elle Stitt
