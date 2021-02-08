UP TO DATE: Every Capras Intrust Super Cup signing

Jedidiah Simbiken comes to the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras from the Redcliffe Dolphins. Photo: Contributed

Jedidiah Simbiken is the latest addition to the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras 2021 Intrust Super Cup squad.

Coach Guy Williams said the 22-year-old winger was an exciting prospect.

“Jedidiah has come through the Canberra Raiders juniors system before spending 2019 at the Redcliffe Dolphins playing ISC,” Williams said.

“I’m looking forward to working with him this season. He enjoys his training and wants to work on his game.”

Williams said the squad was “coming together” ahead of the first trial game against the Mackay Cutters on February 20.

“The players are in good shape due to the work Dave (Faiumu) and the staff delivered during the pre-Christmas period,” he said.

One the Capras’ new recruits, Tyler Szepanowski (left), with coach Guy Williams.

“They are very eager to start playing footy - for some it’s nearly 18 months since their last official match.

“Some of the current squad members will get the first opportunity to push for a claim for a Round 1 jersey in the trials.”

Williams plans to use the trials period to add quality and depth to the squad to ensure there is plenty of competition for spots this year.

With the countdown on to the season kick-off on March 20, The Morning Bulletin has put together an up-to-date list of the Capras line-up.

GAINS

Jake Maizen (Newcastle)

Joel Brown (Souths Logan Magpies)

Michael Naseri (Bulimba Valleys RLFC)

Brandon Roberts (Souths Logan Magpies)

Nixon Putt (Norths Devils)

Tyler Szepanowski (Burleigh Bears)

Jedidiah Simbiken (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Jarred Dash (Nambour RLFC)

Drew Ballard (Norths Chargers)

RETURNING

Aaron Teroi

Blake Moore

Chalice Atoi

Harrison Leonard

Jack Madden

Jackson Gibbons

Joel Holdsworth

Cooper Marshall

Maika Tudravu

McKenzie Yei

Myles Gal

Nathan Bassani

Treymaine Brown

LOSSES

Honeti Tuha (Sydney)

Kurt Atkinson (Sydney)

Jacob Esau (Norths Devils)

Kainoa Gudgeon (Perth)

Josh Johnston (Retired)

Peter Rogers (Retired)

Wes Sisifa (Melbourne)

Christian Smith (Perth)

Ryan Turner (Redcliffe Dolphins)

