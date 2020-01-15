Menu
UPGRADE: Works are underway to bitumen seal the Emerald Botanic Gardens.
Upcoming Botanic Gardens works

15th Jan 2020 5:30 AM

WORKS are underway to bitumen seal the Emerald Botanic Gardens playground car park on Opal Street, leading to changed traffic conditions on site.

The car park will be closed for one day while bitumen is laid. The exact closure date is to be advised.

For the remainder of the works, the car park will be open for use. However, people should follow any directions from the works crew and be mindful of machinery operating in the area, particularly with children.

Kerbing has been added to the entry garden beds to create a slow point for traffic entering the area.

Once complete, the car park will be fully sealed, and line marked.

The adjacent park space is to receive a top dress to help manage storm water and stop ponding on the site.

