UPDATE: Armed man allegedly steals sixth car

Police are on the lookout for a man who is allegedly driving a stolen Toyota LandCruiser on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

UPDATE 5.20PM: The man has allegedly stolen a sixth vehicle, a white Toyota HiLux utility.

He is 10km out of Dingo.

UPDATE 4.55PM: The man is believed to have been injured when police attempted to “box him in” near Emerald.

He is now in a red Audi wagon, and has reached Blackwater.

UPDATE 4.20PM: The man has allegedly stolen a fifth car in what is reportedly a car-jacking incident.

Police are unable to confirm if anyone is in the vehicle with him.

UPDATE 3.05PM: The man is now travelling in a silver Isuzu MU-X, which he reportedly stole from Glendon Rd, Anakie.

The vehicle is travelling west on the Capricorn Hwy.

UPDATE 2.05PM: The man has reportedly dumped the dual cab he was driving at a property on the Capricorn Hwy, west of Emerald, and taken another vehicle, a red Nissan Dualis.

UPDATE 12.40PM: The man was travelling on the Capricorn Hwy and has just been clocked doing 116km/hr through Emerald.

He is now westbound out of the town.

UPDATE 11.15am: The man has dumped the LandCruiser at roadworks near Gracemere, and is believed to have stolen a white Ford Ranger dual cab and fled.

UPDATE 10.35AM: The LandCruiser was reportedly seen driving erratically on George St and has allegedly side-swiped a vehicle in Bolsover Lane, behind QML Laboratory.

The alleged victim of the vehicle theft is speaking with police in Yeppoon.

INITIAL: Police are hunting for a man, who is allegedly armed and driving a stolen vehicle on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man was allegedly carrying a knife when he stood outside an address in Meikleville St, Yeppoon, demanding to be let in.

No one was injured in the incident.

He then fled on foot, before allegedly stealing a white Toyota LandCruiser from the same street.

He was reportedly driving towards Rockhampton, and it is believed the vehicle has now been sighted in North Rockhampton.