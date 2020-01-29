UPDATE: Botanic Gardens car park closure

BETTER ACCESS: Works are under way to bitumen seal the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

THE facelift continues at an Emerald Botanic Gardens car park, which will leave drivers with a smooth entry.

A team is working to bitumen seal the playground car park on Opal St.

Central Highlands Regional Council expect the car park to be closed for two days on February 4 and 5, weather permitting, while the contractor lays the bitumen.

Drivers are encouraged to park at Alan McIndoe Park or use the other Botanic Gardens car parks during the closure.

A council spokesman said the car park would be open for use for the remainder of the works.

“However, people should follow any directions from the works crew and be mindful of machinery operating in the area, particularly with children.”

Kerbing has been added to the entry garden beds to create a slow point for traffic entering the area.

Once all works are complete, the car park will be fully sealed and line marked.

The adjacent park space is to receive a top dress to help manage storm water and stop ponding on the site.