UPDATE: Bug spray behind CQ caravan explosion

A caravan has reportedly exploded at a Central Queensland trailer park. Photo: file photo

UPDATE, 2.30pm: A man has been taken to hospital after he was caught up in a caravan explosion this afternoon.

It is understood the man, believed to be the owner, sustained some minor injuries to his legs.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed he was transported to Blackall Hospital for further treatment.

QFES worked to secure the scene for around 30 minutes.

Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

INITIAL, 1.45pm: Emergency crews are at the scene of a caravan explosion, west of Emerald.

The caravan was located at a trailer park on Shamrock St, Blackall at the time of the incident.

It is understood bug spray contributed to the explosion, which occurred around 1.30pm.

The force of the blast also reportedly blew the door off its hinges.

A man was inside the caravan at the time of the incident.

He has reportedly suffered injuries to both his legs.

QPS, QAS and QFES are currently on scene.

More to come.