Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
News

UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack

Zachary O'Brien
Mikayla Haupt
Zachary O’Brien,
13th Feb 2020 2:43 PM | Updated: 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A two-year-old boy with significant facial wounds and a fracture to the skull is being treated at the Bundaberg Hospital after a dog attack.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the toddler was currently receiving treatment and undergoing testing at the Bundaberg Hospital and would be flown to a Brisbane facility for surgical intervention.

The spokesman said the child was in a stable condition.

 

 

EARLIER: A MALE toddler has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a dog bite at Bargara at 1.37pm.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the child suffered "significant facial injuries" during the incident.

 

This is a developing story. More to come.

bargara bundaberg dog bite
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How cute is Coco?

        How cute is Coco?

        News Every week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

        EXPLORE: Check out the region’s hidden gems

        EXPLORE: Check out the region’s hidden gems

        News It’s a great time to pack a picnic and travel some of the local backroads.

        Parkrun breakfast starts exchange fundraising

        Parkrun breakfast starts exchange fundraising

        News Breakfast boost for parkrunners in Emerald this Saturday.

        TERRIFYING: 11-week-old puppy saved from python attack

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: 11-week-old puppy saved from python attack

        News GRAPHIC: The zookeeper has tips if you encounter the same.