UPDATE: CQ shed fire, unconscious man

Shayla Bulloch
by
7th Jun 2018 8:36 PM

8pm: Police advise a 60-year-old man has passed away after a shed fire incident at Goovigen, south of Rockhampton.

Police Media said the death was non-suspicious and the fire also non-suspicious.

1.30pm: EMERGENCY crews are rushing to a fire in Banana Shire where a man is receiving CPR.

Initial reports indicate crews are on the way to a shed fire at Lake Pleasant Rd, Goovigen where a man is unconscious and not breathing.

It is alleged that CPS is in progress on the man.

More to come.

