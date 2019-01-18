Menu
Login
Adult male patient taken to Biloela Hospital
Adult male patient taken to Biloela Hospital Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

UPDATE: Crane roll over at Callide mine

by Glen Porteous
18th Jan 2019 11:20 AM

THE Queensland Ambulance Service received a call out to a reported crane roll over at 9am this morning.

QAS spokesperson said the roll over happened at Forestry Road, Callide and there was just one ambulance required at the mine site.

They attended an adult male patient who was treated for spinal injuries precautions and was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Police Service Spokesperson said police had proceeded to the scene of the accident but were contacted by people on the site they were not required.

Central Telegraph

Top Stories

    At the cutting edge of dance

    At the cutting edge of dance

    News Long-running local dance school has a cracker 2019 ahead.

    • 18th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    In profile: Emerald Seals captains

    In profile: Emerald Seals captains

    News Learn more about 2019's Emerald Seals captains.

    Young gun making big waves

    Young gun making big waves

    News Tegan Sprought is taking over the swimming world.

    Central Highlands bushfires are still burning

    Central Highlands bushfires are still burning

    News Property owners still on edge as fires continue to smoulder.