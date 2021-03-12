Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Capricorn Highway is closed west of Duaringa.
The Capricorn Highway is closed west of Duaringa.
News

UPDATE: Diesel leaking from truck rolled over on Cap Highway

Timothy Cox
12th Mar 2021 4:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.40PM: A truck that rolled over on the Capricorn Highway is leaking diesel.

The vehicle is about 200m off the road in bushland.

The incident occurred about 10km west of Duaringa just after 2pm.

Paramedics were called and took the truck’s driver to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a minor facial injury.

INITIAL: Both lanes of the Capricorn Highway are closed about 10km west of Duaringa.

Central Highlands police said that the stoppage was due to a heavy vehicle traffic crash at Wallaroo.

They asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ship to dock in hours with no quarantine sorted

        Premium Content REVEALED: Ship to dock in hours with no quarantine sorted

        News The crew of a bulk carrier must come ashore in Gladstone without quarantine arrangements in place yet.

        Road safety to improve through $3.7m CQ road upgrade

        Premium Content Road safety to improve through $3.7m CQ road upgrade

        Rural Local economy to benefit from the upgrade with the road being a primary route to...

        CQ University STEM expo educates and inspires generations

        Premium Content CQ University STEM expo educates and inspires generations

        News Guest of honour was Queensland Chief Scientist Professor Hugh Possingham.

        Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Premium Content Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Politics Qld councils to be given powers to make multiple rates changes