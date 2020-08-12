Menu
Emergency services are racing to reports of a cattle truck rollover on Blackwater Rolleston Rd, Lowesby.
UPDATE: Driver uninjured in cattle truck rollover

Aden Stokes
12th Aug 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
UPDATE, 10.15AM: The driver of a cattle truck that has rolled on Blackwater Rolleston Rd is believed to be uninjured and out of the vehicle.

Reports suggest only the second trailer of the vehicle has rolled.

It is also understood only one lane is blocked to traffic, with police on scene conducting traffic control.

A tow truck is en route. Queensland Ambulance Service has been stood down.

INITIAL: Emergency services are racing to reports of a cattle truck rollover 20kms north of Rolleston.

About 9.15am, the rollover was reported to have occurred on Blackwater Rolleston Rd, Lowesby.

Initial reports suggest the truck has blocked the road and there are cattle "everywhere".

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the condition of the driver is unknown.

More to come.

