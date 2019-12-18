Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
News

UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-YEAR-old girl remains in a critical condition six days after a single vehicle rollover in Blackwater that claimed the life of 17-year-old William Langlo.

Early investigations indicate, around 11.15pm Thursday, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd. The car crashed into the level crossing boom gate.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

William was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was first transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

She was then flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Children's Hospital told The Morning Bulletin this morning she was still critical.

William's family have started a Facebook fundraiser to help cover funeral costs. The page is called "Funeral cost for William".

This morning, the fundraising page had raised $1245 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A report has been prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater editors picks fatal crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man used performance enhancing drugs for his ‘lifestyle’

        premium_icon Man used performance enhancing drugs for his ‘lifestyle’

        News A 27-year-old has been charged with possessing a drug.

        Emerald man wields beer against police

        premium_icon Emerald man wields beer against police

        News He held the beer cans “in a threatening manner”

        University students deliver Santa’s sleigh for Christmas

        University students deliver Santa’s sleigh for Christmas

        News Emerald student’s have helped to spread cheer across town.

        Best Christmas lights across the region

        premium_icon Best Christmas lights across the region

        News Full list of winners for 2019 Christmas light competitions