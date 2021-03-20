UPDATE: Heli Rescue for Saturday morning’s third rollover

Rescue 300 has been dispatched to a single motor vehicle accident approximately 130 Miles West of Rockhampton.

UPDATE 10.40am: RACQ Rescue Helicopter 300 is headed to the Comet incident.

9.40am: Emergency services are on their way to a vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Highway near Comet.

It is reported a single passenger is involved.

This is the third single vehicle rollover reported this morning, with ambulance services having attended to crashes at both Emu Park and Emerald.

More to come.