UPDATE: Man, 38, assaulted as he camped at Tiaro overnight

Police are investigating an alleged assault in Tiaro overnight. Photo: FILE

UPDATE 4pm

A 38-YEAR-OLD man was allegedly assaulted as he camped at a Tiaro facility overnight, police have revealed.

A Queensland Police Service update released this afternoon said initial information indicated the man had been "camping at the overnight camping area at Petrie Park, Tiaro".

"At around 10.45pm he was assaulted by another male offender who attended the camp area. They are possibly known to each other," a QPS spokeswoman said.

The statement confirmed earlier Queensland Ambulance Service reports that the man had been flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment to a head injury he sustained in the attack.

Police said he was now in a stable condition, updating earlier reports indicating he was in a serious condition.

Investigations were ongoing.

UPDATE 12pm

POLICE say they are making inquiries into an incident which left a man with serious head injuries at Tiaro last night.

Ambulance reports released this morning described the incident as an alleged assault, and that a man had been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition as a result.

But a Queensland Police spokeswoman said there had been no official complaint of an assault made to police as yet.

The spokeswoman said police were making further inquiries today "to determine what happened".

EARLIER

A MAN has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital overnight after an alleged assault at Tiaro left him with severe head and facial injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources said paramedics were called to a scene off Van Doorn Road at 10.43pm in response to an "alleged assault".

The alleged victim, reported to be a male, was first taken to Maryborough Hospital but later airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

QAS listed his condition as serious and specified he had suffered injuries to his head and facial area.

Further details on the alleged assault are not yet known.

More to come.