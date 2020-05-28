Menu
Queensland police attended the traffic incident in Aramac.
UPDATE: Man dies after falling from a moving vehicle

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
28th May 2020 3:10 PM
UPDATE, 3.15PM: A man has died after falling from a moving vehicle on a private property last night in Aramac, north of Barcaldine.

At about 6.30pm, two men were travelling in a ute on the town common, off Ilfracombe Aramac Rd, when the passenger fell from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries.

Paramedics were called, but the 42-year-old Aramac man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, and a report has been prepared for the coroner.

INITIAL: A man has suffered critical injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on a private property last night in Aramac, north of Barcaldine.

At 6.45pm, emergency services were called to reports of a traffic incident at a property on Ilfracombe Aramac Rd.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the man was travelling in a ute on the town common when he fell out.

He suffered critical injuries.

Further information was not currently available.

