Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Photo: Zizi Averill.
Photo: Zizi Averill.
News

UPDATE: Man dies after Leichhardt Hwy rollover

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:40 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2020 6:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6.30PM:

A man has died after a single vehicle traffic crash on the Leichardt Highway.

The crash happened 15km north of the township of Taroom on Monday afternoon, July 20.

Preliminary inquiries suggest just after 2pm the roadtrain the man was driving left the carriageway for an unknown reason and rolled.

Sadly, the man died at the scene.

There remain some delays to the Leichhardt Highway with diversions in place.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Community Newsletter SignUp

EARLIER: 

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a serious truck rollover north of Taroom that has closed the Leichhardt Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the rollover occurred at 2.27pm on July 20.

"Paramedics have assessed one patient," he said.

The rollover occurred about 15km north of Taroom, on the way to Banana, according to a Queensland Police Service spokesman.

"It does look quite serious," the spokesman said.

More to come...

death editors picks fatal crash leichardt highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stats breakdown: How many COVID-19 tests in your area?

        premium_icon Stats breakdown: How many COVID-19 tests in your area?

        Health FULL LIST: COVID-19 tests and false positives in your region.

        Stolen ute rams pollie’s car in busy CBD street

        premium_icon Stolen ute rams pollie’s car in busy CBD street

        Crime The politician had spent the day there to announce a new policy.

        Water restrictions could increase if dry spell continues

        Water restrictions could increase if dry spell continues

        News Restrictions may be increased to level two in Emerald, Blackwater, and Bluff if it...

        CQ man reoffends for the third time in three years

        premium_icon CQ man reoffends for the third time in three years

        News He was caught by police while travelling on a Central Queensland highway.