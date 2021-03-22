Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after workplace incident

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2021 11:45 AM | Updated: 2:00 PM
UPDATE, 2PM: A man is being flown to a hospital in Brisbane by the Royal Flying Doctor Service following a workplace machinery incident in Alpha on Monday morning.

Initial reports suggest the man was entrapped under a loader machine.

INITIAL: A man was injured in a workplace machinery incident in Alpha on Monday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the incident at 9.12am.

The man was assessed on scene and transported to Alpha Hospital in a stable condition.

