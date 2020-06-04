UPDATE: Man in hospital after truck rollover near CQ mine

Paramedics are on scene treating a man in his 60s with a left shoulder injury. Picture: Bev Lacey

Paramedics are on scene treating a man in his 60s with a left shoulder injury. Picture: Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 12.25PM: A man in his 60s has been transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition following a truck rollover this morning on Kestrel Access Rd, Crinum.

INITIAL: A MAN has been injured after his truck rolled near Kestrel Coal Mine, 51km northeast of Emerald.

At 10.19am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-truck rollover on Kestrel Access Rd, Crinum.

Reports suggest there were no leaks as a result of the crash.

Two fire crews were also sent to the scene, however, were stood down.

A man in his 60s is being assessed by paramedics. He has suffered a left shoulder injury.

More to come.