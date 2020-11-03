Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after machinery rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 8.20AM: A man in his 40s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back and neck injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a workplace accident in North Rockhampton.

Just after 7.20am, it was reported machinery, believed to be a roller compactor, had rolled at a worksiteon Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, paramedics are on scene looking at one male patient, however, their injuries are unclear.

It is understood no one is trapped.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks machinery rollover parkhurst workplace accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Spooky costumes and haunted mansions lit up Emerald

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Spooky costumes and haunted mansions lit up Emerald

        Community Trick-or-treaters were out in force, enjoying the much anticipated 2020 Emerald Halloween event.

        Melbourne Cup runner ‘dream come true’ for CQ owners

        Premium Content Melbourne Cup runner ‘dream come true’ for CQ owners

        Horses Central Queensland contingent ready to cheer home Russian Camelot in the race that...

        Nail-biting relay showcases region’s swimming talent

        Premium Content Nail-biting relay showcases region’s swimming talent

        Swimming Swimmers return to the pool to battle it out at Rockhampton’s Beef City preparation...

        Moranbah businessman bids for freedom after ‘brutal’ attack

        Premium Content Moranbah businessman bids for freedom after ‘brutal’ attack

        Crime He is accused of using a 1m long metal pole to bash his daughter’s boyfriend.