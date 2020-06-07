UPDATE: NDRL calls off season and will start afresh in 2021

UPDATE: It comes as no shock within the rugby league community in Central Queensland.

The Northern Districts Rugby League season has been canceled.

NDRL chairperson Neil Redfern issued a press release on Saturday to confirm the news.

"A video conference was held on Friday night and the meeting correspondingly formed a resolve to continue the great work clubs are engaging into focusing on a healthier position for the 2020 season," Redfern said.

"After compiling the release of documents last week from the Queensland Government, Queensland Rugby League, and the rugby league insurers, the clubs were then in an informed position to each risk assess the management of hosting game-day events and thus unanimously poll to not continue."

Meanwhile, Rugby League Gladstone has not yet confirmed if its senior and junior competitions would go ahead.

EARLIER

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Northern District Rugby League held a video conference between all the club presidents and chairman Neil Redfern tonight.

Redfern said it was likely that there would be no league season in 2020.

"We're probably likely to not play," Redfern told NewsMail on Thursday.

"The bar and restrictions are stacked very high."

Redfern said the delay in making the decision was mainly due to the time it was taking to get all the information required before making the call.

The NDRL last month received information about the State Government's requirements for allowing play to resume before receiving the requirements of the Queensland Rugby League.

"Now we can make the informed decision," Redfern said.

"It's pretty elementary where we want to go."

It's not yet decided if the Rugby League Gladstone competition will go ahead yet.

