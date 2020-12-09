Menu
A cattle truck has rolled over on the Capricorn Hwy at Emerald. Pic: file photo
UPDATE: One hospitalised after cattle truck overturns

kaitlyn smith
9th Dec 2020 4:50 PM
UPDATE, 4.50pm: One person has been hospitalised after a cattle truck rolled at Emerald.

However, the extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Paramedics have since transported the driver to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency crews are reportedly still working to clear the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

INITIAL, 4.15pm: Multiple crews are currently at the scene of a cattle truck rollover at Emerald.

It is understood the vehicle overturned on the Capricorn Hwy around 4pm this afternoon.

The sole occupant of the truck has reportedly escaped unharmed.

It is unknown whether the vehicle was transporting cattle at the time.

QPS, QFES and QAS crews are all in attendance.

Major traffic delays are expected to impact the area.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route if possible.

More to come.

capricorn hwy cattle truck rollover emerald crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

