The Bruce Highway remains closed after a serious crash north of Rockhampton. Picture: istock
UPDATE: Person feared dead after horrific collision

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 7:50 AM
THE BRUCE Highway is closed and a person is feared dead after a car and truck collided this morning north of Rockhampton.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle and truck crash at 1.14am on Saint Lawrence Rd at Ogmore, about 10km north of Marlborough.

The crash sparked a small fire that was extinguished by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 2.12am.

A man in his 20s was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

Critical care paramedics assessed a second person for critical injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene and described the crash as “quite serious”.

The Bruce Highway remains closed, with traffic being diverted via Marlborough-Serena Rd.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

