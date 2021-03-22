UPDATE: Person hospitalised after motorcycle crash

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are on scene. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE, 2.10PM: One person was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.

INITIAL: Emergency services have responded to reports of a motorcycle that had crashed into a kangaroo near Lowesby on Monday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred on Blackwater Rolleston Road at 11.14am.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, paramedics were on scene treating a man and woman with leg injuries.

More to come.