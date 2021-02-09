Menu
Police are on the lookout for a man who is allegedly driving a stolen Toyota LandCruiser on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.
UPDATE: Police hunt for alleged armed man heads west

Pam McKay
9th Feb 2021 10:31 AM
UPDATE 12.40PM: The man was travelling on the Capricorn Highway and has just been clocked doing 116km an hour through Emerald.

He is now westbound out of the town.

UPDATE 11.15am: The man has dumped the LandCruiser at roadworks near Gracemere, and is believed to have stolen a white Ford Ranger dual cab and fled.

UPDATE 10.35AM: The LandCruiser was reportedly seen driving erratically on George St and has allegedly side-swiped a vehicle in Bolsover Lane, behind QML Laboratory.

The alleged victim of the vehicle theft is speaking with police in Yeppoon.

INITIAL: Police are hunting for a man, who is allegedly armed and driving a stolen vehicle on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man was allegedly carrying a knife when he stood outside an address in Meikleville St, Yeppoon, demanding to be let in.

No one was injured in the incident.

He then fled on foot, before allegedly stealing a white Toyota LandCruiser from the same street.

He was reportedly driving towards Rockhampton, and it is believed the vehicle has now been sighted in North Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

