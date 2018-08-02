Menu
AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton.
Report of major aircraft incident north of Rocky

Leighton Smith
by
1st Aug 2018 7:53 PM | Updated: 2nd Aug 2018 6:04 AM

THE search for the suspected missing aircraft was continuing last night with emergency services unable to locate anything.

QFES confirmed that a grass fire was found but it didn't have anything to do with a downed plane.

The person who reported the plane said they saw a green light.

On Facebook, there have been a number of reports of meteors being spotted during the night.

Emergency services were unwilling to speculate whether this was what the person saw and will continue with their search efforts.

7.50pm: EMERGENCY services have activated their lights and sirens to race out north of Rockhampton to investigate reports of a "major aircraft incident".

The incident was reported at 7.10pm with multiple emergency services crews converging on Milman North Rd, Milman.

Two separate people have confirmed to police seeing a plane of unknown size go down.

Reports from the scene suggest that a plane may have come down up to 50km north of the initially reported Milman location.

The emergency crews are now redirecting their efforts, heading north on the Bruce Highway and up a dirt road into the Shoalwater Bay area.

 

AIR CRASH SEARCH: Emergency services are on their way to a suspected air crash north of Rockhampton.
There was a sighting of what appeared to be a grass fire.

More to follow.

 

MAP: The plane reportedly has gone down in Milman, north of Rockhampton but the search has now broadened.
